Capturing the night sky
Capturing the night sky on camera in Cornwall

With the right conditions and correct camera set-up, it is possible to capture some incredible time-lapses and images of the night sky.

Astro photographer Aaron Jenkin, from Penzance in Cornwall, shares some tips to get started in Milky Way photography.

Video journalist: Johnny O'Shea

  • 29 Sep 2018
