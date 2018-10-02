'Strongman training saved my life'

Video

A former fisherman who tried to take his own life says he has turned things around by training for Britain's Strongest Man competition.

Lumox Lawton jumped off a cliff after the death of his father. He survived the fall.

After an encounter with a friend who encouraged him to join him in the gym, Lumox, from Cornwall, began training for the strongman event.

Just six months later, he placed second in the novice category of the competition.

If you are struggling to cope, you can call Samaritans free on 116 123 (UK and Ireland), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of the nearest branch.