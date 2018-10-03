Boy gets reply from Tom Cruise letter
Tom Cruise replies to Top Gun letter from Cornwall boy

A boy who sent a letter about Top Gun - one of his favourite films - has received a reply from its star, Tom Cruise.

Oscar, 8, from Warbstow, Cornwall, sent the letter after his classmate's aunt - a film producer at Paramount Pictures - was a guest speaker at the school.

Oscar has now been dubbed the school's "Maverick", after the name of Cruise's character in the movie.

