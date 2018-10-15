New evidence in 1998 dog walker murder
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lyn Bryant's daughter hopes new evidence will make a difference in 1998 murder case

Lyn Bryant was murdered while walking her dog on 20 October 1998 in Cornwall.

Her attacker has never been identified but police now have a partial DNA profile that they believe belongs to the killer.

Her daughter, Lee Taylor, 41, is urging people to come forward with information.

  • 15 Oct 2018