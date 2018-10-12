Storm Callum batters south west coastline

Video

High winds and torrential rain caused by Storm Callum have led to severe disruption across south-west England.

This footage shows huge waves battering the seafront at Exmouth, Dawlish and Lyme Regis.

Flights to and from Newquay airport in Cornwall have been cancelled, while trains have been delayed due to fallen power cables near Plymouth.

One of the main routes through Devon, the A38, was closed for a number of hours after cables came down near Ivybridge.

The Met Office has issued further weather warnings for Saturday and there are 10 flood alerts in place from the Environment Agency for Devon due to rising river levels and high tides.