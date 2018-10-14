Video

Video has emerged of a family being engulfed by a huge wave as they walk along a seafront.

The footage shows two adults and two small children getting completely soaked as stormy seas battered Penzance promenade on Saturday.

Viewers have branded the family "crazy" after the video was shared on social media.

There are still 28 flood alerts in place from the Environment Agency across England, and police are reminding people to watch the effects of the recent storms from a safe distance.