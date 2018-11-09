Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My entire existence was online'
Billy Brown spent seven years stuck at home unable to go out due to his severe agoraphobia.
Now he is on a mission to stop others feeling the way he did.
After getting help and leaving his house for the first time in years 14 months ago, he is launching a board game to help young people socialise.
Players earn points by working on the real-life issues they face.
-
09 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window