Donkey indoor play opens
Donkeys at Cornwall charity get new indoor play barn

An indoor toy barn designed especially for donkeys has opened.

The barn will provide mental stimulation for more than 70 rescue donkeys in a dry environment for wet winter days, according to charity bosses.

The Flicka Foundation, in Penryn, Cornwall, said it was able to build the centre, costing nearly £100,000, after money was left in a will.

  • 19 Nov 2018
