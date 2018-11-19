Media player
Ashburton AT-ST attacked by Teignbridge Council
A man who installed a 4.5m (14ft) tall replica model of a Star Wars attack vehicle has been warned he has 21 days to remove it.
Teignbridge Council has advised Paul Parker to remove the AT-ST from the side of the A38 in Devon, to avoid further enforcement action being taken.
Mr Parker said that he had wanted the model to become a tourist attraction in his home town of Ashburton.
19 Nov 2018
