Pegleg
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

One-legged man cycles from John O'Groats to Land's End

A one legged Cornish surfer and his friend have been on a charity bike ride from John O'Groats in Scotland to Land's End.

Pegleg Bennett and John Hudson, both from Perranporth in Cornwall, are riding a four-wheel bike.

They are raising money for two local charities and broke off their epic trip to talk to us.

  • 24 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Cycling 1,000 miles on a 'Boris bike'