One-legged man cycles from John O'Groats to Land's End
A one legged Cornish surfer and his friend have been on a charity bike ride from John O'Groats in Scotland to Land's End.
Pegleg Bennett and John Hudson, both from Perranporth in Cornwall, are riding a four-wheel bike.
They are raising money for two local charities and broke off their epic trip to talk to us.
24 Nov 2018
