Christmas lights 'magical' at Bude supermarket tunnel
A tunnel which protects supermarket shoppers from the weather has had a Christmas lights makeover.
The tunnel at a supermarket in Bude, Cornwall, was voted the county's top attraction on Trip Advisor.
It will stay lit up until 13 December.
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
10 Dec 2018
