Video

Part of a cliff collapsing in Cornwall has been caught on film by a woman out walking her dog.

Deborah Smith was at Lynstone Road, Bude, when she said she noticed "some little bits going, then saw the rocks moving and quickly videoed it".

The video was filmed at about 16:00 on Monday afternoon. Mrs Smith can be heard gasping in shock as a large section of cliff falls away.

Falmouth Coastguard, which covers the area of the collapse, said the cliff fall had been reported to them and warned walkers to take care.