Video

Building "crazy inventions" is what engineers Shawn Brown and Ruth Amos do for their YouTube channel Kids Invent Stuff.

Inspired by kids' ideas, they have built items from custard guns to sneeze-activated flame-thrower helmets.

And their hope is that young engineers are inspired by their creations.

But can the Falmouth-based pair crack the task set for them by 10-year-old Theo?

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris