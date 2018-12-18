Grounded cargo ship freed from beach
Russian cargo ship grounded off Cornwall coast refloated

A cargo ship which was stuck on a beach in Cornwall for more than eight hours has been refloated.

The 16,000-tonne Kuzma Minin ran aground at about 05:40 GMT and was freed at just after 14:00.

None of the 18 Russian crew members are believed to be injured, and no cargo was on board at the time.

