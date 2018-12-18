Cat shot in face awarded 'pet survivor of the year'
A cat that was shot in the face with an airgun has been given a survivor award.

Dexter was left with a fractured jaw, an exit wound in the back of his skull and shrapnel in his face after being struck with pellets in July.

Owner Ruth Lewis, from Illogan in Cornwall, said she was "over the moon" he was recognised with the PDSA pet survivor of the year award.

