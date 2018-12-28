Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fisherman clings on to nets for five miles after falling into sea
Footage has been captured of the moment a fisherman was rescued from the sea, after clinging to nets for five miles.
Nathan Rogers had been adjusting the nets when he fell in but the boat kept powering forward on autopilot until it crashed into Newlyn's South Pier on Thursday.
Nadine Nicholls watched from the shore as the Penlee Lifeboat rescued him.
-
28 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-46700356/fisherman-clings-on-to-nets-for-five-miles-after-falling-into-seaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window