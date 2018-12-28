Fisherman is rescued after "amazing" journey back to shore
Fisherman clings on to nets for five miles after falling into sea

Footage has been captured of the moment a fisherman was rescued from the sea, after clinging to nets for five miles.

Nathan Rogers had been adjusting the nets when he fell in but the boat kept powering forward on autopilot until it crashed into Newlyn's South Pier on Thursday.

Nadine Nicholls watched from the shore as the Penlee Lifeboat rescued him.

