The St Ives lifeboat disaster
On 23 January 1939, seven members of the St Ives lifeboat crew died when they responded to a ship in distress in the early hours of the morning.

Just one man survived after the lifeboat was launched in horrendous weather conditions and winds of more than 100mph.

  • 22 Jan 2019