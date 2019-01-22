Media player
Video
The St Ives lifeboat disaster
On 23 January 1939, seven members of the St Ives lifeboat crew died when they responded to a ship in distress in the early hours of the morning.
Just one man survived after the lifeboat was launched in horrendous weather conditions and winds of more than 100mph.
22 Jan 2019
