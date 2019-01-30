Dogs that escaped death row
Video

Meet the Cornwall 'lifer' dogs saved from death

Dogs with behavioural problems face an uncertain future if their owners cannot look after them.

The British Veterinary Association said some are put down even if they are healthy and there is no other option.

But a handful of problem dogs have found a sanctuary at the Last Chance Hotel in Cornwall.

The animals there are nurtured to socialise with other animals and humans instead of being destroyed.

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris

  • 30 Jan 2019
