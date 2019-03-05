Newquay Airport staff learn sign language to help passengers
More than 70 staff working at Newquay Airport have been having lessons in the sign language Makaton to help disabled passengers.

Makaton is a form of communication that uses signing and symbols to support speech.

It is believed that Newquay is first Makaton-friendly airport in the UK.

The Makaton Charity, which promotes the language, said it hoped other airports would follow Newquay's lead.

