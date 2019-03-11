Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage emerges of soldiers leaving for D-Day from Cornwall
Previously unseen footage has emerged of US troops in Cornwall embarking for the D-Day landing in 1944.
Thousands of soldiers left from Trebah on the Helford River for the invasion in northern France.
The footage, found in US archives by historian Tony Koorlander coincides with people in Cornwall preparing to commemorate the 75th anniversary of their involvement in D-Day.
This includes Trebah Gardens which is creating a theatrical production about the events.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-47525635/footage-emerges-of-soldiers-leaving-for-d-day-from-cornwallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window