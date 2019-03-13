Media player
Fishermen airlifted to safety off Land's End
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has released footage of a dramatic rescue of six French fishermen.
They were airlifted from a ship that was stricken in 20ft (6m) high waves off Land's End on Tuesday evening.
Another fishing crew and Sennen Cove RNLI lifeboat went to help but could not get a tow rope to it because of the waves and atrocious weather.
The six crew on board were airlifted from the fishing vessel by a Newquay-based rescue helicopter.
