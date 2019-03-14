Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Twitter's response to GPS knives read out to Scott Mann MP
After his plan to track all the UK's knives was ridiculed on Twitter, Scott Mann MP has some of the best comments read out to him by a fellow MP.
Johnny Mercer MP labels Mr Mann's office the "Ministry of Good Ideas", and has a sit down to take in some of the public's suggestions.
They include tracking forks, taping knives to iPads, and even attaching a GPS tracker to Mr Mann's head.
