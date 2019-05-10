Media player
Carl Benjamin: Scuffle breaks out at UKIP candidate's Truro rally
Protesters have tried to throw milkshake at UKIP Euro election candidate Carl Benjamin at a rally.
Mr Benjamin is holding a gathering on Lemon Quay in Truro, Cornwall, with British activist Milo Yiannopoulos.
Supporters of Mr Benjamin pulled a man to the ground after he threw a milkshake.
It is understood police were called to the incident. A female protester was also prevented from throwing kippers at Mr Benjamin.
10 May 2019
