Video

A 100-year-old woman has had her birthday telegram from the Queen delivered by horse.

Anne Tape from Bude in Cornwall turned 100 on Thursday.

Her grandson Luke Francis is the head postmaster in the town and rode Bobby to a party she was having at a hotel, to make the special delivery.

He said: "She can remember when the postman would come to her farm on the back of a horse, so we thought it would be significant to deliver her birthday telegram from the Queen on the back of Bobby."

It is thought to be the first time a birthday telegram has ever been delivered by a relative of the recipient.