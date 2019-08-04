Dumped festival tents recycled into bags
Abandoned festival tents are being recycled into bags that can be used to collect rubbish on beaches.

Martin Dorey has collected tents from the Leopollooza festival in Bude, Cornwall, and is using them to help in the fight against plastic pollution.

