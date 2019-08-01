Video

Workers have raised onlookers' eyebrows by testing the strength of a new £4m bridge by jumping up and down on it.

The technique was spotted on the 187ft (57m) high cantilever bridge, at the 13th Century Tintagel Castle in Cornwall.

Emma Knight, 34, who filmed the test, said: "I hope that they have more scientific tests than just jumping up and down in the middle.

"What if it had collapsed? It's a risky thing to do."

But English Heritage said that "every bridge toward the end of its construction needs to be tuned for the traffic it will carry" and "for a footbridge, the best way to do that is to use actual people".

The bridge is due to open on 9 August.