Humpback whale spotted off coast of Cornwall

A kayaker has captured the moment a humpback whale was spotted off the coast of Cornwall.

Rupert Kirkwood, from Bude, saw the creature lunge-feeding in the waters off Penzance on Thursday.

He has spent the last 15 years kayaking around the coast, but says he has never seen anything quite like it before.

The whale was also spotted by local boat tour company, Marine Discovery Penzance.

Guides said although the mammals had been spotted more regularly in the last few years, "this is the first prolonged feeding activity we have seen on a trip".

Image by Rupert Kirkwood.