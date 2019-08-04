Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Humpback whale surprises kayaker
Rupert Kirkwood spotted the animal lunge-feeding off the coast of Cornwall.
He has spent the last 15 years kayaking around the coast, but says he has never seen anything quite like it before.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
04 Aug 2019
