Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boardmasters cancelled? 'It's not going to stop our holiday'
Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall has been cancelled in response to an atrocious weather forecast and fears for people's safety.
Tens of thousands of festivalgoers were disappointed by the decision.
But a number have been looking on the bright side, and have vowed to make the most of their weekends in Newquay.
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-49264028/boardmasters-cancelled-it-s-not-going-to-stop-our-holidayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window