Majesty of Tintagel Castle's new bridge revealed
The opening of a £4m bridge linking a 13th Century castle to the mainland has been postponed due to forecast storms.
Drone footage reveals the majesty of the 229ft (70m) footbridge which has been designed to connect Tintagel Castle, in Cornwall, without the need for steps.
It had been planned to open on Friday but weather warnings for wind and rain which have resulted in the cancellation of Boardmasters in nearby Newquay mean the bridge will now open on Sunday.
08 Aug 2019
