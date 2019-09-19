Children urge mums to stub it out

Video

A hospital is using children's voices to try and stop mums-to-be smoking amid concerns in the area.

According to NHS figures the number of women smoking throughout their pregnancy in Cornwall is almost 50% higher than the England average.

The Royal Cornwall Hospital has now introduced recorded messages like "Stopping smoking saves babies lives".

It comes after young mum Joanne Goss said she had to walk through "clouds of smoke" to get into the hospital.