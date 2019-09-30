Dogs have their day at art deco swimming pool
Dogs have their day at Penzance's Jubilee Pool

More than 400 dogs went for a dip when the UK's largest art deco saltwater lido held a special event.

The paddling pooches were allowed to get their paws wet at the Jubilee Pool in Penzance before it closes for the winter.

  • 30 Sep 2019
