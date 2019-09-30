Media player
Dogs have their day at Penzance's Jubilee Pool
More than 400 dogs went for a dip when the UK's largest art deco saltwater lido held a special event.
The paddling pooches were allowed to get their paws wet at the Jubilee Pool in Penzance before it closes for the winter.
30 Sep 2019
