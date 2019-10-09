The musicians helping revive the Cornish language

Media player
Video
The musicians helping to revive the Cornish language
The Cornish language has been dismissed as dying, or even dead, but musicians are giving it a new lease of life.
There’s been a revival in singer-songwriters from across the county and further afield - such as the singer Gwenno - performing in Cornish.
Video journalist: Tony Smith. Presenter: Sarah Gosling.
This video is part of a special series from Penzance, Cornwall. BBC News is exploring the challenges and the opportunities for communities in Coastal Britain.
09 Oct 2019
