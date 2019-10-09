'My bedroom felt like a prison'

Video

Kelvin Lieu moved to Cornwall after his marriage ended and he struggled to make new friends in an unknown area.

Loneliness has been described as being as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

A University of Exeter study found levels of loneliness are higher in younger people - with 40% feeling lonely, compared with only 27% of over-75s.

Kelvin used friendship apps such as Meetup to make new connections.

This video is part of a special series from Penzance, Cornwall. BBC News is exploring the challenges and opportunities for communities in Coastal Britain.