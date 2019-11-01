Schools record Sweet Chariot to support England

Media player
Video
Rugby World Cup 2019: Schools record Sweet Chariot
A version of the song Swing Low, Sweet Chariot has been recorded by the former schools of two England rugby stars.
Both Jack Nowell and Luke Cowan-Dickie attended Mounts Bay Academy. Their primary schools - Heamoor and Newlyn - also got involved.
01 Nov 2019
