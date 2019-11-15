Media player
Cornwall angler rescue: Man saved by walkers
A family saved an angler who had fallen into the sea, by throwing him a lifebelt.
Sam Luntley fell into the waves at Porthcothan, Cornwall.
The lifebelt was thrown by a Woking couple so accurately it landed within his grasp.
The lifebelt enabled Mr Luntley to stay afloat, despite the rough conditions, until a rescue helicopter arrived.
15 Nov 2019
