Man's life saved by family after he fell into the sea
Cornwall angler rescue: Man saved by walkers

A family saved an angler who had fallen into the sea, by throwing him a lifebelt.

Sam Luntley fell into the waves at Porthcothan, Cornwall.

The lifebelt was thrown by a Woking couple so accurately it landed within his grasp.

The lifebelt enabled Mr Luntley to stay afloat, despite the rough conditions, until a rescue helicopter arrived.

  • 15 Nov 2019