Robot care worker finds new job
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stevie the robot care worker finds new job in Camborne

A robot care worker has given a day centre in Cornwall an extra pair of hands.

Stevie was built in Dublin, but has spent the last two weeks dancing, chatting, and playing bingo with visitors at Reflections Day Centre in Camborne.

Data has been collected during a trial run by Plymouth University experts, who are hoping Stevie improves social interaction and engagement.

  • 04 Dec 2019
Go to next video: UK town where robots roam the streets