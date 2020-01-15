'We didn't set out to get 19 dogs'
After becoming "addicted" to greyhounds and whippets, a a couple have found themselves owning 19 dogs.

Rachel and Andy Hicks run a dog-walking business in St Austell, Cornwall, but have found their house overrun with their own pets.

Despite having 19 names to remember already, Andy is keen to get an Italian greyhound to add to their pack.

