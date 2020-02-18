The hidden plastic pollution on our beaches

Video

Lumps of charred plastic that highly resemble pebbles are invading the country's beaches.

The pebbles are thought to originate from plastic bottles and other items melting after being thrown on to beach bonfires or barbecues.

They are also thought to be the result of plastic that was burnt in the 1980s and have since leached out of coastal landfill sites that are starting to erode.

You can see more on this story on BBC Inside Out South West on the BBC iPlayer.