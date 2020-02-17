Media player
The plastic pebble impostors on our beaches
Lumps of charred plastic that highly resemble pebbles are invading the country's beaches.
They are thought to be the result of plastic that was burnt in the 1980s and have since leached out of coastal landfill sites that are starting to erode.
17 Feb 2020
