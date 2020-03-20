Elderly couple dance and play through isolation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Penzance couple dance and play through isolation
Sally Gilmour, 86, and her husband Ken have been self-isolating in Penzance, Cornwall.
They have been using music to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus outbreak.
Their daughter Mary Wykes acts as their carer and filmed the video on one of her visits.
She said her mum has always been a "fantastic musician" and her dad Ken, 83, performed as her "backing dancer".
-
20 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-51981008/coronavirus-penzance-couple-dance-and-play-through-isolationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window