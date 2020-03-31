Media player
Webcams show empty South West of England
As people around the UK isolate in their homes and practice social distancing, areas that would usually be packed with people on a sunny day are now nearly empty.
The UK's lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is offering an alternative view of popular tourist spots.
31 Mar 2020
