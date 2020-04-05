Carer breaks down after supermarket rejection

Video

A care home worker has posted an emotional video after being told she couldn’t skip a supermarket queue.

Lynne Tonkin, who works for Trelawney Care, was trying to buy supplies on behalf of an elderly woman but was told by the manager of Tesco in Camborne that she’d have to join the back of the queue, even though it meant she wouldn’t be able to complete her shop due to the number of other people she needed to help elsewhere.

She said she had previously been allowed to skip the queue as her job was to buy food for vulnerable people.

Tesco told the BBC it had apologised to Ms Tonkin and the care home, and thanked customers for their patience while social distancing measures are in place.