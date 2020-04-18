Hospital choristers sing away Covid-19 blues

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
West Cornwall Hospital choir sings away Covid-19 blues
It was a spur of the moment decision but it made everyone's day at West Cornwall Hospital in Penzance.
The staff choir led an impromptu concert in the foyer, led by the chaplain.
And it helped sweep away the clouds of coronavirus.
-
18 Apr 2020
