Coronavirus: People worried about pregnancy under lockdown
The National Childbirth Trust says it has been contacted by lots of parents and pregnant women worried about catching coronavirus.
Megan Bungay, from Illogan in Cornwall, is 31 weeks pregnant and says she is missing the support of friends and family during the pandemic.
New mother Shelly Hamilton said it was "upsetting" family would not be able to hold her newborn son for months.
27 Apr 2020
