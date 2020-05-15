Video

Paul Ainsworth runs the Michelin-starred Number 6 in Padstow, Cornwall, as well as a pub, a guesthouse and a cookery school.

The 2011 Great British Menu winner says it was "the worst week" of his life when lockdown was announced.

With more than 100 staff at his restaurants still furloughed and a family to support, what does he think the future holds?

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris