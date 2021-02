A couple who were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 on the same day have been discharged together.

Elizabeth and Howard Hudson, aged 71 and 76, from Launceston, Cornwall, were clapped out of hospital by NHS staff earlier this week.

Staff said the couple remained by each other's side on a ward throughout the duration of their two-week stay.

The couple thanked the team at Plymouth's Derriford Hospital as they left.