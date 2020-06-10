A teenage girl who has Tourette's syndrome wants people to understand what it's like to live with.

Wilamena, who is 14 and from Cornwall, is one of the BBC's Young Reporters. She was diagnosed with the condition at the age of nine, and wants to get away from the portrayal of "the swearing disease".

She's been speaking to other musicians about their experiences and filmed and edited this video to investigate the effect of playing music on the involuntary movements or sounds, called tics, that people with Tourette's can have.

Are you affected by the issues in this story? You can find more information here about where to get support.