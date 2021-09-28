A care worker who has struggled to refuel her car during the fuel crisis says it is urgent she gets to the vulnerable people who need her.

Joanna Termets, from Bluebird Care, said she tried to get petrol in Newquay, Cornwall, on Sunday morning but was met with a large queue.

Panic buying has led to key workers struggling to get the fuel they require to travel to work.

The Army has also been put on standby to ease the fuel crisis if required, but Boris Johnson says the situation is "improving".