Seaweed farming is increasing off the south-west coast of England amid renewed interest into its many uses.

As well as removing carbon from the atmosphere it can be used to make clothes and shoes and is being trialled as a food additive for cattle.

Now a mussel farm has started moving into seaweed farming and there could be more on the way.

